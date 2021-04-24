Winnipeg condo complex fire under investigation: WFPS

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a three-storey condo complex in Winnipeg’s Transcona neighbourhood Saturday is under investigation, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

Crews responded around 3 p.m. to the 1000 block of Devonshire Drive West.

Smoke was coming from the building and the fire was quickly put out with the help of the building’s sprinkler system kicking in before crews’ arrival.

The fire was contained to a single suite and all occupants in other suites were able to return to the building once ventilation of the building was complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

No injuries were reported.