Fire

Winnipeg condo complex fire under investigation: WFPS

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 7:43 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

A fire at a three-storey condo complex in Winnipeg’s Transcona neighbourhood Saturday is under investigation, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

Crews responded around 3 p.m. to the 1000 block of Devonshire Drive West.

Smoke was coming from the building and the fire was quickly put out with the help of the building’s sprinkler system kicking in before crews’ arrival.

The fire was contained to a single suite and all occupants in other suites were able to return to the building once ventilation of the building was complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

No injuries were reported.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirewinnipegWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSCondo fireBuilding Fire

