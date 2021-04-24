Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters battle third ‘significant’ wildland fire in two days

By Ryan Brandt Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 1:01 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg fire crews are urging caution during the dry conditions after three significant wildland fires in the span of two days.

The latest fire, the size of two football fields, broke out in Elmwood Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to a grassy area near Chester Street and Thomas Avenue around 4 p.m. It was brought under control less than an hour later.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“That fire is not uncommon in terms of the wildland-urban interface fires that we have to fight on a fairly regular basis during our wildland season,” said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service deputy chief Tom Wallace.

“It’s basically from the time the snow melts to the time the snow falls again every year.”

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, that was the third significant wildland fire between Thursday and Friday.

Earlier in the day on Friday, crews were called to a separate fire in a grassy area on Pembina Highway in St. Norbert. A blaze the size of six football fields was brought under control later that morning.

On Thursday, firefighters were on the scene of a wildland fire in the city’s southeast near Beaverhill Boulevard and Willowlake Crescent.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires.

Firefighters are asking that people use caution to prevent these types of fires.

“It’s important that residents never dispose of smoking materials in any sort of vegetation or from vehicle windows,” Wallace said.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is also reminding residents that burning yard waste, garbage, or scrap material is prohibited within city limits.

