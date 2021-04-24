3 people charged in Edmonton police in drug lab investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said three people are facing charges in connection to illegal drug lab operations.

Police said investigators seized nearly $1 million in illegal drugs, drug production equipment, cash, weapons and a stolen vehicle on March 18 as a part of a four-month investigation.

READ MORE: 3 people face dozens of charges after Edmonton police seize more than $80K worth of drugs, cash

Focused Intervention and Apprehension Team (FIAT) executed several search warrants on March 18, including at a storage facility near 74 Avenue and 17 Street, police said.

Police said while members of the team searched two storage lockers at the facility they found and seized, 4.84 kg methamphetamine valued at $72,000, about 154.5 kg buffing agents valued at $772,500, seven ounces of fentanyl valued at $15,000, drug lab production equipment and a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

The FIAT team then executed a search warrant at a home near 109 Avenue and 109 Street where they found and seized an ounce of methamphetamine, 500 ml of GHB, $24,000 in cash, an RCMP uniform and police radio and two conductive weapons, according to Edmonton police.

READ MORE: 2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil

A third search warrant was then executed at an industrial shop near 77 Avenue and 18 Street, where investigators found a GHB lab operation.

“Members of the EPS Clandestine Lab Response Team were brought on scene to ensure the safe dismantling and seizure of lab equipment and drugs,” a police media release read.

Police said FIAT members found and seized drug lab production equipment, GHB, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, a 2013 Black BMW X5 with an RCMP issued general duty belt inside, a 2018 Ford Platinum Escape, 556. calibre assault rifle and ammunition.

Edmonton residents Leigh Gilbert Squires, 41, Alyssa Mary Loyer Casavant, 33, and Jaritt Jacob Fedun, 36, are facing numerous drug and firearm-related offences, including producing a controlled substance, possessing instruments to produce a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

0:56 $1M worth of drugs seized from suspected Edmonton drug ring $1M worth of drugs seized from suspected Edmonton drug ring – Dec 12, 2018