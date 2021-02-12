Methamphetamine ‘making a huge comeback,’ ALERT says after $700K Edmonton drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged after more than $700,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized from a west Edmonton home.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said the short-term investigation, which started in early February, resulted in police searching a home in the Glastonbury neighbourhood on Feb. 8.

ALERT said the following items were seized:

2,150 grams of cocaine

1,900 grams of methamphetamine

94 grams of fentanyl

261 grams of ketamine

12,200 grams of cannabis

2,100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

50 tabs of LSD

100 milliliters of GHB

14,000 grams of buffing agents

$74,670 cash

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized, which ALERT said the accused was prohibited from possessing due to a previous conviction.

Staff Sgt. Lance Parker said the significance is in the type of drugs that were seized.

“The significance of that is a lot of these substances that we’ve seen on the streets of Edmonton, it boils all down to the social impact.

“Methamphetamine right now is making a huge comeback. We’re seeing more and more of it and not just during these large investigations, but we’re also seeing it at the street level. Tweet This

“That’s what’s causing a lot of our social issues is that people are self-medicating using these types of substances.”

ALERT said Garret Nybakken, 39, was arrested at his home. He is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime, breach of a firearms prohibition and charges under the Cannabis Act.