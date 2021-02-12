Menu

Cannabis

Methamphetamine ‘making a huge comeback,’ ALERT says after $700K Edmonton drug bust

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 12:45 pm
More than $700,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized from a home in Edmonton's Glastonbury neighbourhood on Feb. 8, 2021.
More than $700,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized from a home in Edmonton's Glastonbury neighbourhood on Feb. 8, 2021. Courtesy, ALERT

A 39-year-old man has been charged after more than $700,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized from a west Edmonton home.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said the short-term investigation, which started in early February, resulted in police searching a home in the Glastonbury neighbourhood on Feb. 8.

Read more: More than $1.3M worth of methamphetamine seized in Edmonton

ALERT said the following items were seized:

  • 2,150 grams of cocaine
  • 1,900 grams of methamphetamine
  • 94 grams of fentanyl
  • 261 grams of ketamine
  • 12,200 grams of cannabis
  • 2,100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 50 tabs of LSD
  • 100 milliliters of GHB
  • 14,000 grams of buffing agents
  • $74,670 cash

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized, which ALERT said the accused was prohibited from possessing due to a previous conviction.

Staff Sgt. Lance Parker said the significance is in the type of drugs that were seized.

“The significance of that is a lot of these substances that we’ve seen on the streets of Edmonton, it boils all down to the social impact.

“Methamphetamine right now is making a huge comeback. We’re seeing more and more of it and not just during these large investigations, but we’re also seeing it at the street level.

“That’s what’s causing a lot of our social issues is that people are self-medicating using these types of substances.”

Read more: 2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil

ALERT said Garret Nybakken, 39, was arrested at his home. He is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime, breach of a firearms prohibition and charges under the Cannabis Act.

