3 people face dozens of charges after Edmonton police seize more than $80K worth of drugs, cash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A three-month-long investigation led to a drug bust earlier this month in which the Edmonton Police Service seized over $42,000 worth of drugs and about $39,000 in cash.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the EPS Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit began its investigation into suspected drug-dealing by an Edmonton-area man in October.

With assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Edmonton police officers executed search warrants at two homes on Jan. 8: one in Pinnacle Ridge Estates in Sturgeon County and the other in Sherwood Park.

“Three individuals — a male and two females — were arrested as a result,” the EPS said.

“During the search of the Sturgeon County property and a vehicle, police located a variety of drugs, weapons, ammunition, identity documents and cash.”

READ MORE: $200K worth of drugs, cash seized from north Edmonton home

Police said officers seized the following:

Story continues below advertisement

102.4 grams fentanyl (approximate street value of $25,000)

189.9 grams of methamphetamine (approximate street value of $15,200)

2 litres of GHB (approximate street value of $2,000)

3.6 grams of cocaine hydrochloride (approximate street value of $300)

drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the production of controlled substances

a loaded 12-gauge shotgun

two rounds of .40 caliber ammunition

one spent .40 caliber casing

19 rounds of .30-06 ammunition

38 rounds of .308 ammunition

two sets of soft body armour

counterfeit and fraudulent identity documents, including fake firearms licenses

pieces of equipment used for the manufacturing of fraudulent identity documents

approximately $39,000 in cash

“Landon Borkowski, 36, Carley Rycroft, 27, and Ashley Sherwin, 40, are facing over 35 combined criminal charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of identity documents, possess(ing) body armour without valid permit and possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to an order,” police said.

“Borkowski is also facing charges under the Child and Family Enhancement Act and the Drug Endangered Children Act due to the readily accessible nature of drugs and firearms located in the presence of a child.”

Watch below: Some Global News videos about drug seizures in Alberta.

Advertisement