$200K worth of drugs, cash seized from north Edmonton home

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and cash was seized from a north Edmonton home earlier this month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ organized crime and gang team made the more than $200,000 seizure from a home in the Castle Downs neighbourhood on Dec. 9, ALERT said in a media release Wednesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service helped search the home, which police allege was connected to suspected drug activity.

“This home was operating as a haphazard pharmacy with a range of harmful substances,” Staff Sgt. Blayne Eliuk with ALERT Edmonton said in a news release.

“Not only does it present dangers that are inherent with the drug trade, but there’s an added risk to the user with the possibility of cross-contamination.” Tweet This

ALERT said thousands of pills and other illicit drugs were seized as part of the investigation:

550 grams of cocaine

1,600 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

1,814 oxycodone pills

2,220 benzodiazepine pills

433 amphetamine pills

96 grams of MDMA

four grams of ketamine

three litres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

422 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

1,318 grams of cannabis

$33,760 cash

ALERT said the investigation is ongoing and charges “are being contemplated.”

