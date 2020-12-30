Menu

Crime

$200K worth of drugs, cash seized from north Edmonton home

By Caley Ramsay Global News
More than $200,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized from a home in north Edmonton on Dec. 9, 2020.
More than $200,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized from a home in north Edmonton on Dec. 9, 2020. Courtesy, ALERT

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and cash was seized from a north Edmonton home earlier this month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ organized crime and gang team made the more than $200,000 seizure from a home in the Castle Downs neighbourhood on Dec. 9, ALERT said in a media release Wednesday morning.

Read more: 2 charged, fentanyl and cocaine seized in southern Alberta investigation

The Edmonton Police Service helped search the home, which police allege was connected to suspected drug activity.

“This home was operating as a haphazard pharmacy with a range of harmful substances,” Staff Sgt. Blayne Eliuk with ALERT Edmonton said in a news release.

“Not only does it present dangers that are inherent with the drug trade, but there’s an added risk to the user with the possibility of cross-contamination.”

ALERT said thousands of pills and other illicit drugs were seized as part of the investigation:

  • 550 grams of cocaine
  • 1,600 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
  • 1,814 oxycodone pills
  • 2,220 benzodiazepine pills
  • 433 amphetamine pills
  • 96 grams of MDMA
  • four grams of ketamine
  • three litres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
  • 422 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 1,318 grams of cannabis
  • $33,760 cash

ALERT said the investigation is ongoing and charges “are being contemplated.”

