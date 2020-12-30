$200K worth of drugs, cash seized from north Edmonton home

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and cash was seized from a north Edmonton home earlier this month.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ organized crime and gang team made the more than $200,000 seizure from a home in the Castle Downs neighbourhood on Dec. 9, ALERT said in a media release Wednesday morning.
The Edmonton Police Service helped search the home, which police allege was connected to suspected drug activity.
“This home was operating as a haphazard pharmacy with a range of harmful substances,” Staff Sgt. Blayne Eliuk with ALERT Edmonton said in a news release.
“Not only does it present dangers that are inherent with the drug trade, but there’s an added risk to the user with the possibility of cross-contamination.”
ALERT said thousands of pills and other illicit drugs were seized as part of the investigation:
- 550 grams of cocaine
- 1,600 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
- 1,814 oxycodone pills
- 2,220 benzodiazepine pills
- 433 amphetamine pills
- 96 grams of MDMA
- four grams of ketamine
- three litres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
- 422 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 1,318 grams of cannabis
- $33,760 cash
ALERT said the investigation is ongoing and charges “are being contemplated.”
