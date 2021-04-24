Video captures another violent altercation at downtown Vancouver supermarket

A man was arrested at a Vancouver grocery store following a violent altercation caught on camera, Friday evening.
It happened just before 5 p.m. at the IGA on Robson Street, the same grocery store that’s seen repeated violence in recent months.
Staff called police after a 35-year-old man allegedly struck an employee in the head, threatened another employee and smashed a number of flower pots.
One staff member was left with unspecified injuries.
Police say the man was arrested for assault, uttering threats and mischief.
In February, the IGA’s manager described the deteriorating situation at his store as the “wild west,” with workers facing daily harassment and even weapons, along with repeated thefts.
Police later deployed a mobile camera platform outside the store as a deterrent.
That same month, Vancouver police said they’d arrested 130 people and seized 35 weapons in a crackdown on violent shoplifting in the city’s downtown core.
