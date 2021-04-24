Menu

Crime

Video captures another violent altercation at downtown Vancouver supermarket

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera' Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera
WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. A man was arrested and an employee was injured in a violent altercation at an IGA in downtown Vancouver, Friday evening.

A man was arrested at a Vancouver grocery store following a violent altercation caught on camera, Friday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the IGA on Robson Street, the same grocery store that’s seen repeated violence in recent months.

Read more: ‘It’s the Wild West’: Vancouver grocery store owner says violent incidents out of control

Staff called police after a 35-year-old man allegedly struck an employee in the head, threatened another employee and smashed a number of flower pots.

One staff member was left with unspecified injuries.

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver' Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver
Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver – Feb 25, 2021

Police say the man was arrested for assault, uttering threats and mischief.

In February, the IGA’s manager described the deteriorating situation at his store as the “wild west,” with workers facing daily harassment and even weapons, along with repeated thefts.

Read more: Police deploy mobile cameras after Global News report on violent shoplifting at Vancouver grocer

Police later deployed a mobile camera platform outside the store as a deterrent.

That same month, Vancouver police said they’d arrested 130 people and seized 35 weapons in a crackdown on violent shoplifting in the city’s downtown core.

