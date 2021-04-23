Menu

Health

COVID-19: 107 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Amid plummeting popularity, Ontario Premier Doug Ford offers apology, pledges paid sick leave' Amid plummeting popularity, Ontario Premier Doug Ford offers apology, pledges paid sick leave
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is now apologizing for his COVID-19 restrictions and pledging to create a paid sick leave program, following months of demands.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,824, including 219 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 120 new coronavirus variant cases, bringing the total up to 2,741 — 739 of which are active.

Read more: Barrie mayor reflects on local COVID-19 situation, vaccination progress

Thirty-six of the new cases are in Barrie, while 24 are in Bradford, 12 are in Innisfil and 11 are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-three of the new cases are community-acquired, while 18 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, three are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are still under investigation.

So far, 25.6 per cent of the population has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.2 per cent of the population has received both necessary vaccine doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 4,505 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

Of the region’s total 9,824 COVID-19 cases, 82 per cent — or 8,031 — have recovered while 47 people are currently in hospital.

There are currently 24 coronavirus outbreaks in the region at 14 workplaces, five educational settings, three congregate settings, one community setting and one institutional setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 4,505 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 437,310, including 7,863 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 variant first detected in India suspected to be found in Ontario' COVID-19 variant first detected in India suspected to be found in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
