COVID-19: 107 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,824, including 219 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 120 new coronavirus variant cases, bringing the total up to 2,741 — 739 of which are active.

Thirty-six of the new cases are in Barrie, while 24 are in Bradford, 12 are in Innisfil and 11 are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-three of the new cases are community-acquired, while 18 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, three are outbreak-related, one is travel-related and the rest are still under investigation.

So far, 25.6 per cent of the population has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.2 per cent of the population has received both necessary vaccine doses.

Of the region’s total 9,824 COVID-19 cases, 82 per cent — or 8,031 — have recovered while 47 people are currently in hospital.

There are currently 24 coronavirus outbreaks in the region at 14 workplaces, five educational settings, three congregate settings, one community setting and one institutional setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 4,505 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 437,310, including 7,863 deaths.