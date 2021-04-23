Ontario reports 4,505 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 4,505 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 437, 310.

Friday’s case count has jumped back over 4,000 after Thursday recorded 3,682 new infections. On Wednesday, 4,212 new cases were recorded.

According to Friday’s report, 1,257 cases were recorded in Toronto, 1,237 in Peel Region, 412 in York Region, 247 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,863 as 34 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 387,712 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 88 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,698 from the previous day. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Friday.

Ontario reported 2,287 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 63 previous day) with an all-time high of 818 patients in intensive care units (up by 12) and 593 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 5).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 41,735 — down from the previous day when it was at 41,962, but up from April 16 when it was at 39,977. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 56,206 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 31,363 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,778955 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 4,400,674 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 133,872 vaccines in the last day. There are 355,208 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 46,905 variant cases, which is up by 2,700 since the previous day, 134 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by 21, and 224 P.1 variant cases which is up by six.

Story continues below advertisement