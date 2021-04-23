Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
April 23 2021 12:44pm
04:57

COVID-19 variant first detected in India suspected to be found in Ontario

Dr. Isaac Bogosh told Global News on Friday the province has now seen its first two suspected cases of the COVID-19 variant of interest first detected in India.

Advertisement

Video Home