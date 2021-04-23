Coronavirus April 23 2021 12:44pm 04:57 COVID-19 variant first detected in India suspected to be found in Ontario Dr. Isaac Bogosh told Global News on Friday the province has now seen its first two suspected cases of the COVID-19 variant of interest first detected in India. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783664/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783664/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?