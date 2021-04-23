Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cargill planning to build $350M canola processing plant in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 2:19 pm
Cargill announced plans to break ground on a new canola processing facility in Regina to support the growing global demand for canola products. View image in full screen
Cargill announced plans to break ground on a new canola processing facility in Regina to support the growing global demand for canola products. File / Global News

Regina will soon be home to a new canola processing plant, according to an announcement made by Cargill on Thursday.

The company said it expects to begin construction early next year with plans to be operating by 2024.

“We are confident in the continued growth and competitiveness of the canola processing industry and look forward to helping farmers access increasing market demand,” said Jeff Vassart, Cargill Canada president.

Read more: Richardson International to expand Yorkton, Sask., canola crush plant

“Through these projects, we’re committed to providing a better, more efficient customer experience across our network, making it easier to do business with Cargill.”

The new state-of-the-art facility is expected to cost $350 million and is projected to have an annual production capacity of one million metric tonnes.

Story continues below advertisement

Cargill said it will provide fast and consistent delivery for farmers and end users. The project is also expected to generate about one million hours of employment during construction.

Trending Stories

Once complete, the facility will add about 50 full-time positions.

Read more: Southern Alberta canola farmers reap benefits of indirect trade deals

“Saskatchewan is a leader in agriculture production and through investments such as this we are growing our capacity to process these products at home,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said.

“We welcome this significant investment and look forward to working with Cargill to add value to the canola our producers grow, create local jobs and support Saskatchewan’s economic growth.”

The company said it is also planning on updating and modernizing its canola plants in Camrose, Alta., and Clavet, Sask., over the next 12 months.

Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta canola farmers reap benefits of indirect trade deals' Southern Alberta canola farmers reap benefits of indirect trade deals
Southern Alberta canola farmers reap benefits of indirect trade deals – Aug 11, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsScott MoeRegina NewsSaskatchewan GovernmentCanolaCargillcanola plantCanola Products

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers