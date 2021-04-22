Trudeau to receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will receive their first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to the prime minister’s office.

The prime minister’s itinerary for Friday says the couple will receive their shots at 12:45 p.m. in Ottawa.

Trudeau, 49, told reporters Tuesday that his office was “busy trying to book appointments” for his shot after Ontario announced residents aged 40 and up could receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization had previously recommended the vaccine should only be made available to Canadians over the age of 55 after reports of blood clots in younger recipients.

Trudeau had said when the national vaccine rollout began late last year that he would get the vaccine as soon as one was available.

Grégoire Trudeau, 45, tested positive for the coronavirus near the beginning of the pandemic in early March 2020, but was given the all-clear two weeks later.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday.