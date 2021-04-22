Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Trudeau to receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

By Sean Boynton Global News
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility' Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility
WATCH: Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will receive their first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to the prime minister’s office.

The prime minister’s itinerary for Friday says the couple will receive their shots at 12:45 p.m. in Ottawa.

Trudeau, 49, told reporters Tuesday that his office was “busy trying to book appointments” for his shot after Ontario announced residents aged 40 and up could receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario, Alberta to lower minimum age for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from 55 to 40

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization had previously recommended the vaccine should only be made available to Canadians over the age of 55 after reports of blood clots in younger recipients.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau had said when the national vaccine rollout began late last year that he would get the vaccine as soon as one was available.

Grégoire Trudeau, 45, tested positive for the coronavirus near the beginning of the pandemic in early March 2020, but was given the all-clear two weeks later.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusJustin TrudeauCOVIDCoronavirus Vaccinecovid vaccineAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccineTrudeau Vaccinehas trudeau been vaccinated

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers