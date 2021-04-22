Guelph reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 339

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the local case count to 3,779 during the pandemic.

Active cases remained fell by 10 from the previous day to 339 with another 35 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,403 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20-to-39 age group.

In Wellington County, 14 new cases are being reported Thursday as the case count there reaches 1,305.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases in the county has increased by four from the previous day to 95, with another 10 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,175.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has fallen from 153.8 to 142.6 cases per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 6.8 per cent.

There are 24 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including eight in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 87,665 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 3,442 doses over what was reported on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health also reports that 80,291 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 31.4 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Advertisement