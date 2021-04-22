Menu

Canada

Fuel tanker fire forces highway closure at Ontario border checkpoint

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 11:33 am
Highway 417 was closed near the Quebec-Ontario checkpoint after a fuel tanker caught fire Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Highway 417 was closed near the Quebec-Ontario checkpoint after a fuel tanker caught fire Wednesday evening. OPP

The highway near a provincial checkpoint between Quebec and Ontario was closed after a tanker truck caught fire in Hawkesbury.

Police say Wednesday around 9 p.m., a fuel tanker arrived at the Highway 417 checkpoint and one of its tires blew out, causing a fire.

No fuel was spilled during the fire, and East Hawkesbury firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Read more: Ontario border checkpoint stops alleged impaired driver from Montreal

No one was injured, police say.

Still, the highway was closed for more than eight hours to make sure the fuel was transported safely away from the scene.

This was overseen by the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of the Environment was also notified, OPP say.

