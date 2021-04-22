Ontario border checkpoint stops alleged impaired driver from Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal driver is facing charges for allegedly driving impaired after he was stopped earlier this week at a border checkpoint before entering Ontario.

Members of the Hawkesbury OPP detachment said they were patrolling Highway 417 on Tuesday morning at approximately 7:50 a.m., enforcing border restrictions put in place at the start of the week to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants of concern in Ontario.

A car attempting to cross the border from Quebec to Ontario arrived at the checkpoint then.

Officers suspected the driver was impaired, police said, and confirmed those suspicions with additional testing.

Montreal resident Maxime Levesque, 27, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and with driving while cannabis was readily available.

The accused was released with a scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, May 12, in L’Original, Ont.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News the accused told police he was coming into Ontario to renovate a home he and his father had recently purchased in the province, but was denied access at the border.

