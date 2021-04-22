COVID-19: 13 new cases for HKPR District Health Unit; cases for Cobourg Collegiate drop 50 per cent

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon.

In its update issued around 1:30 p.m., there are seven new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes along with five in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

The total number of active cases, however, continues to decline, sitting at 111. On Wednesday there were 124 cases.

Northumberland County reports 71 active cases, while there are 31 in the Kawarthas and nine in Haliburton County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 771 confirmed cases in Northumberland County, 682 in Kawartha Lakes and 92 in Haliburton County.

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 also dropped, now at 307, down from 355 reported 24 hours earlier. Northumberland County has 202 (down from 251) while the Kawarthas reports 91 (down from 90) and Haliburton County remains at 14.

Of the health unit’s 1,545 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 1,377 are now deemed resolved (24 more cases since Wednesday) — approximately 89 per cent of the total cases.

There have been 60 outbreaks for the health unit since March 2020. There are eight active outbreaks as of Thursday afternoon:

Other data:

Hospitalized cases: 56 — unchanged since Tuesday. Five people are currently in hospital (unchanged), five in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports seven admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, unchanged since Wednesday.

Deaths: Remains at 70, the latest reported Tuesday in Northumberland County. There have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 13 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared.

A case at Burnham Public School in Cobourg was declared cleared Thursday. Other schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction with reported COVID-19 cases as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

Campbellford District Public School: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Grafton Public School: Seven cases, unchanged since Tuesday.

Terry Fox Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg: Two cases, unchanged since Monday.

Dr. MS Hawkins Sr Public School in Port Hope: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board (board has not updated since April 19):

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Monday.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School: One student case, unchanged since Monday, April 19.

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

