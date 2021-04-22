Global News Morning BC April 22 2021 11:24am 03:24 Tracking the source of COVID transmission in Canada A new study co-authored by UBC Doctoral Student Angela McLaughlin suggests more than half of Canada’s COVID cases originated in the U.S. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?