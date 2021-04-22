Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
April 22 2021 11:24am
03:24

Tracking the source of COVID transmission in Canada

A new study co-authored by UBC Doctoral Student Angela McLaughlin suggests more than half of Canada’s COVID cases originated in the U.S.

Advertisement

Video Home