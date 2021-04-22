Coronavirus April 22 2021 11:21am 02:35 Third COVID-19 wave overwhelms Ontario ICUs The pressure of this third wave of the pandemic is being felt the most in Ontario ICUs. Patients are sicker and they’re much younger than in previous waves. Caryn Lieberman reports. COVID-19: 13 new cases for HKPR District Health Unit; cases for Cobourg Collegiate drop 50 per cent COVID-19: Critical care nurses in high demand in Ontario as 3rd wave puts pressure on hospitals <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780158/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780158/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?