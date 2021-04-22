Menu

Health

38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia, including a variant case

By Alex Cooke Global News
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to only allow essential workers to enter' Nova Scotia to only allow essential workers to enter
For the first time throughout this pandemic the province says it will be turning people away at the border if they do not have an essential reason to enter the province. Alicia Draus reports. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 111.

It’s the highest single-day total seen since April 23, 2020, and the highest number of active cases since December.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 today as the number of cases continues to rise. It will be livestreamed here.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports highest new COVID-19 case total since November

The province, which has so far managed to avoid the spike in cases seen elsewhere in the country during the third wave of the pandemic, has reported an uptick in numbers in recent days, with 87 new cases announced since Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-three of the new cases are in the province’s central health zone. Two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, two are related to travel outside of Canada, 19 are close contacts of previously reported cases, and 10 are under investigation. Two of those were already identified Wednesday at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo and Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth.

Trending Stories

Three cases are in the province’s eastern health zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, as is the one new case reported in the northern zone.

One new case is in the western zone and is related to travel outside of Canada. All of the travel-related cases are self-isolating, the province said.

One of the new cases is a confirmed case of the U.K. variant related to travel, but it’s unclear which health zone it’s in.

Click to play video: 'Hesitancy over AstraZeneca vaccine growing in Nova Scotia' Hesitancy over AstraZeneca vaccine growing in Nova Scotia
Hesitancy over AstraZeneca vaccine growing in Nova Scotia

Over the last few days, the province reported seven schools in the central zone with cases of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

As of this morning, the border from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia is closed to non-essential travel for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicHalifaxRobert StrangThird WaveIain RankinCovid Briefing

