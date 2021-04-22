Nova Scotia reports 7th COVID-19 case connected to school this week

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has confirmed its seventh case of COVID-19 connected to a school in the central zone this week.

In a news release Wednesday night, the province said the case was identified at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo on Wednesday.

According to the province, the school will remain closed to students until Tuesday, April 27.

“A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure,” the province said in the news release. “Families will receive an update before students return to school on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested. No self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Proposal for COVID-19 testing at airport still awaiting Nova Scotia government approval Proposal for COVID-19 testing at airport still awaiting Nova Scotia government approval

Two other cases were confirmed to be linked to schools on Tuesday. One was at Dartmouth South Academy elementary school and the other was at Auburn Drive High School.

Both schools will be closed until Monday.

Earlier this week, the province reported two cases at two other schools in the area: one at South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth and another at St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary. Both of those schools will be closed until this Thursday.

Nova Scotia reported the highest single-day total in five months.

With files from Karla Renic.

Advertisement