COVID-19 case confirmed at fifth Halifax-area school this week

Nova Scotia has confirmed its fifth case of COVID-19 linked to a school in the central zone this week.

The case identified late on Tuesday was connected with Mount Edward Elementary in Dartmouth.

According to the province, the school will remain closed to students until Monday, April 26, while a deep cleaning and contact tracing takes place.

“Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days,” read the release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested,” said the province, though only close contacts need to isolate.

Earlier on Tuesday, two other cases were confirmed to be linked to two schools.

One was found at the Dartmouth South Academy elementary school and the other was at Auburn Drive High. Both schools are in the province’s central health zone. Those schools will also be closed until next Monday.

Earlier this week, the province reported two cases of COVID-19 at two other schools in the area: one at South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth and another at St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary. Both of those schools will be closed until this Thursday.

— with files from Alex Cooke.