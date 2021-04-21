Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at fifth Halifax-area school this week

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 9:23 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia shuts down border to 7 provinces as COVID-19 cases increase' Nova Scotia shuts down border to 7 provinces as COVID-19 cases increase
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health announced new restrictions with the aim of cutting off travel-related cases to lower the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was included among other reminders and the need for testing.

Nova Scotia has confirmed its fifth case of COVID-19 linked to a school in the central zone this week.

The case identified late on Tuesday was connected with Mount Edward Elementary in Dartmouth.

According to the province, the school will remain closed to students until Monday, April 26, while a deep cleaning and contact tracing takes place.

“Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days,” read the release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested,” said the province, though only close contacts need to isolate.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to only allow essential workers to enter' Nova Scotia to only allow essential workers to enter
Nova Scotia to only allow essential workers to enter

Earlier on Tuesday, two other cases were confirmed to be linked to two schools.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One was found at the Dartmouth South Academy elementary school and the other was at Auburn Drive High. Both schools are in the province’s central health zone. Those schools will also be closed until next Monday.

Earlier this week, the province reported two cases of COVID-19 at two other schools in the area: one at South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth and another at St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary. Both of those schools will be closed until this Thursday.

— with files from Alex Cooke. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Nova ScotiaCOVIDSchoolDartmouthpotential exposureSchools Covid-19Mount Edward Elementary

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers