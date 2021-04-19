Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 elementary school-related cases of COVID-19 in Halifax region

By Karla Renic Global News
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 death and 6 new COVID-19 cases
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin reported Friday that a woman over 80 has died in the Central Zone due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 67 in the province. The province also reported six new cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday night, both of which were related to two elementary schools in the central zone.

The first case identified was connected to South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth. According to the province, the school will remain closed to students until Thursday.

“A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure. Families will receive an update before students return to school on Thursday,” read the release.

Public health will be reaching out to all close contacts identified to arrange for testing and a 14-day isolation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested,” said the province. “No self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.”

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID cases, including case at long-term care facility

The other case was linked to St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary School in Halifax.

This school will also remain closed to students until Thursday while a deep cleaning and contact tracing takes place.

“As with any positive case, public health will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps, including testing.”

For this school too, public health is advising that all students and staff get tested for the virus.

COVID-19: Feds coordinating sending health-care staff from provinces to Ontario amid surge in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19: Feds coordinating sending health-care staff from provinces to Ontario amid surge in cases, hospitalizations

The province reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but it is not clear whether the two school-related cases are included in that count.

COVID-19COVIDDartmouthHRMCOVID-19 Testingpotential exposureSchools Covid-19Halifax schoolSouth Woodside Elementary SchoolSt. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary School

