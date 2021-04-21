Nova Scotia reports highest new COVID-19 case total since before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total in four months.

The province also now has 79 active cases of COVID-19, the highest active case count since Dec. 18.

According to public health, 19 of the new cases are in the central zone. Four are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Nine are close contacts of previously reported cases, two of which were identified on Tuesday at Dartmouth South Academy and Auburn Drive High School.

Six cases are under investigation, one of which was identified Tuesday at Mount Edward Elementary School.

Three cases are in the northern zone. One is related to travel outside of Canada. The other two are under investigation.

Three cases are in the eastern zone and related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

According to the province, one of the cases under investigation is a staff member at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, a long-term care facility in Eastern Passage.

“As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to visitors and designated caregivers,” a statement said.

Public health said another case under investigation is connected to Joseph Giles Elementary School in Dartmouth.

According to the province, the school will remain closed to students until next Tuesday. Public health is recommending all students and staff be tested.

“No self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms,” a statement said.

Premier Iain Rankin said in a statement Wednesday he is very concerned with the rising numbers of cases, which now totals 49 since Monday.

“We are seeing early signs of community spread and we must strictly follow all public health protocols to get back on track, especially in the greater Halifax region,” he said in a release.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, is again asking residents in Sackville, Halifax, Dartmouth and Lawrencetown to get tested for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the province announced new restrictions with the aim of cutting off travel-related cases of COVID-19.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., people from outside Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will not be allowed to enter the province unless their travel is essential or they are permanent residents of Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,562 Nova Scotia tests on April 20.

As of April 20, 230,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 33,356 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 352,477 tests. There have been 767 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Three people are in hospital. There are 686 resolved cases.

-With files from Alex Cooke and Karla Renic