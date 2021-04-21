Nova Scotia cancels women’s world hockey championship for 2nd time amid rising COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is cancelling the women’s world hockey championship for the second time, just one day after the province’s top doctor said he was confident about the tournament’s safety protocols.

The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship, which was scheduled to take place May 6 to 16 in Halifax and Truro, was previously cancelled in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Global Halifax has learned the decision to cancel the event is expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Premier Iain Rankin announced people from outside Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will not be allowed to enter the province unless their travel is essential or they are permanent residents of Nova Scotia. That restriction will last at least four weeks.

But when asked about the world hockey championship, which would include teams from nine countries and Canada, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said he was comfortable with the tournament’s COVID-19 protocols. The rules included having people quarantine individually in hotel rooms “for a number of days” before the teams could practise within a bubble.

Team Canada’s selection camp, with 47 players in attendance, has already been taking place in Halifax since April 14.

