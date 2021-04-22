N.S. has closed its border to N.B. for non-essential travel. Here’s what that looks like

Send this page to someone via email

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the border from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia is closed to non-essential travel for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Global News reporter Callum Smith has been at the border since early morning and says traffic is fairly smooth.

He says the majority of travelers as of 8:30 a.m. have been cross-border workers, who have a permit to travel and are waived through.

The border is staffed with border liaison officers and conservation officers.

Smith reports that the officers check each traveler to see if they meet the criteria to cross the border. Not much else has changed.

Some people are being pulled over for verification of essential purposes. This traveller is heading from New Brunswick to Antigonish to pick up his son at university. He call the border screening “due diligence” pic.twitter.com/AwplTGOHOa — Callum Smith (@smithc902) April 22, 2021

While several vehicles were pulled over for additional questioning, Smith says he hasn’t seen anyone be turned away yet.

Border officers said there will be RCMP presence at some point on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced on Tuesday that it was strengthening border measures to cut off travel-related cases and lower the spread of COVID-19.

The province decided to close borders for non-essential travel to non-residents from outside of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the province, essential travel includes people who live in Nova Scotia but their primary employment is in another province, federally approved temporary foreign workers and post-secondary students coming to study in Nova Scotia.

“This is not the time for people to come to Nova Scotia for anything other than essential travel,” said Rankin. “Given that the pandemic is now being driven by variants that transmit more easily, this strong action is necessary to protect Nova Scotians.”

On Wednesday, the province reported its highest daily case count since November, with 25 new cases reported.

New Brunswick has had a steady number of cases, but health officials said the outbreak in the Edmundston region has not improved enough since it went into lockdown.

More to come.

