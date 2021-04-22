Regina police charge 2 in drug trafficking investigation, seize 2,000 grams of meth

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it has charged two people in a drug trafficking investigation completed on Saturday.

Police say its drug unit executed three search warrants during the investigation, one at an Airbnb in Harbour Landing, one in a hotel room downtown, and one on a vehicle.

About 2,000 grams of methamphetamine were seized along with 250 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine and $41,000 in cash, according to police.

Police they also seized multiple cell phones, digital scales and other evidence to support drug trafficking.

Lilsimon Bichoik, 36, of Saskatoon, and Deng Garang, 23, of Winnipeg, were arrested and are drug trafficking charges.

Both accused appeared in court on Monday.