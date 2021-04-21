Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

CEBL pushes back start of 2021 season due to COVID 19 challenges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
The Hamilton Honey Badgers and Niagara River Lions during CEBL playoff game in St. Catharines on August 2020. View image in full screen
The Hamilton Honey Badgers and Niagara River Lions during CEBL playoff game in St. Catharines on August 2020. @CEBL

The Canadian Elite Basketball League has pushed back the start of its 2021 season due to challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced Wednesday that its 14-game season will start June 24 instead of June 5.

The announcement comes as interprovincial travel restrictions are being implemented as Canada tries to deal with a third COVID-19 wave.

Read more: CFL pushes back start to 2021 season, reduces number of games due to COVID-19

The CEBL is entering its third season.

The league played its 2020 season in a bubble environment in St. Catharines, Ont.

Trending Stories

It was the first professional sports league to resume play in Canada after the global pandemic shut down sports around the world in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The CEBL is made up of seven teams: the Fraser Valley Bandits (Abbotsford, B.C.), Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers (Saskatoon), Hamilton Honey Badgers, Ottawa Blackjacks, Guelph Nighthawks and Niagara River Lions.

Click to play video: 'Reflecting on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, one year later' Reflecting on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, one year later
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Saskatoon SportsBasketballRegina SportsCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueSaskatchewan RattlersEdmonton StingersCanadian Basketball#guelph nighthawksniagara river lionshamilton honey badgersOttawa BlackJackscanadian basketball league

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers