NDP Critic for Mental Heath and Addictions introduces suicide prevention bill for 3rd time

The MLA for the district of Cumberland, Doyle Vermette, reintroduced his suicide prevention bill for a third time, as suicide remains the leading cause of death in Northern Saskatchewan, disproportionately affecting First Nations and Métis youth.

On Tuesday, Vermette, the Official Opposition Critic for Mental Health and Addictions, introduced Bill 601, The Saskatchewan Strategy for Suicide Prevention Act, 2021.

Despite government MLAs previously voting against the same bill in the last legislature, MLA Vermette is still holding onto hope the government’s new stated focus on mental health will push them to re-evaluate their vote and introduce what he says is a much-needed strategy to address the crisis of suicide in northern Indigenous communities.

“I’m going to take this government at their word, that they truly believe that we need to increase mental health supports for all those across the province, especially in the north,” said Vermette.

“COVID-19 has exposed the tremendous gaps in our supports for mental health and addictions,” he added.

“It’s time to walk the walk rather than just talk the talk. There are too many families, too many young lives at stake.”

The MLA says he keeps pushing for the bill because that’s what the loved ones and family members of those who have lost their lives to suicide want him to do.

“They continue to ask me, ‘please do not give up, please don’t let any other families suffer,'” Vermette explained.

Vermette said he’s feeling hopeful the bill will pass this time, he also said he’s been working with Everett Hindly, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions to see if they can get the bill to pass.

“The concern last time was the wording of it, it said the health authority and we’ve amended that to say the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The MLA said throughout the pandemic, the Sask. Party government has stated its commitment to addressing mental health concerns faced by the people of Saskatchewan but has not yet addressed the high suicide rates in the province’s northern regions.

Vermette said the high suicide numbers in the north cannot be ignored.

“Behind those numbers are real people, real families, who have been devastated by this loss.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Behind those numbers are real people, real families, who have been devastated by this loss."

“It’s time to put some action behind these steps and to work with communities, especially northern and Indigenous communities to find a solution to address this crisis,” he adds.

The NDP bill would mandate the Ministry of Health to start consultations with stakeholders within 180 days of the bill coming into effect.

It would also instruct the Ministry of Health to develop a suicide prevention strategy and report annually on its progress, and would also direct the Ministry to:

• provide guidelines to improve public awareness and knowledge about suicide;

• disseminate information about suicide and suicide prevention;

• make information about suicide statistics and risk factors available;

• promote collaboration across jurisdictions and regions;

• define best practices for suicide prevention and;

• promote the use of research and evidence-based practices for the prevention of suicide.

Everett Hindley, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions sent Global News a statement on Wednesday, reading:

“Mental health and suicide prevention remain high priorities for our government. We recognize the tragic loss of a person by suicide is felt by family and friends, and the entire community.

“Implementation of Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan is ongoing. In the first two Budget years, our government has invested $2.25 million toward the actions within Pillars for Life, including $1 million in 2021-22 to further expand Mental Health First Aid training across the province, enhance research to support local suicide prevention with a specific focus on northern youth and respond to the Auditor’s report related to suicide in the northwest part of the province,” the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say the minister has held several virtual orientation sessions with stakeholders to collaborate on the suicide prevention plan, including the Saskatchewan Health Authority, government ministries, school divisions, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, Indigenous Services Canada, and many community based organizations.

“In addition, a tri-party Letter of Commitment (LoC) to Address First Nations Suicide Prevention was signed by the Government of Saskatchewan, Indigenous Services Canada, and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in September 2020. The LoC strengthens our government’s commitment to take steps that will reduce suicide rates among our province’s Indigenous population. The LoC parties will continue to meet over coming months to identify potential areas of collaboration,” the statement goes on to say.

It ends with the minister stating the government is committed to addressing the high rates of suicide in the province, and will continue to work with stakeholders “to ensure our approach is community-driven to provide meaningful change.”

He said he appreciates the Member for Cumberland’s advocacy on this file on behalf of his constituents and that the government will review and consider recently introduced Bill 601.

