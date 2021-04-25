Oscars 2021 winners: Complete list of this year’s Academy Awards

Send this page to someone via email

The Oscars ceremony certainly looked different this year, and not just because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy Awards were handed out in a new venue: the open, airy Union Station, located in downtown Los Angeles. As with last year’s ceremony, there was no defined host, but instead a lineup of celebrities presenting and announcing awards.

The red carpet was back Sunday, minus the throngs of onlookers and with socially distanced interviews. Only a handful of media outlets were allowed on site, behind a velvet rope and some distance from the nominees.

Casual wear, the academy warned nominees early on, was a no-no. During the Oscar pre-show, nominees gathered at an outdoor set at Union Station that resembled an open-air lounge.

Going into the ceremony, David Fincher’s Mank leads the nominations with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Zhao ended up taking home the Best Director Oscar, only the second woman to ever win the award, and the first woman of colour. She is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated and to win.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank was joined by Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, Zhao’s Nomadland, as well as Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

A record nine of the 20 acting nominees are non-white. If Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) all win — as they did at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — it would be the first time people of colour swept the acting awards, and a dramatic reversal from the recent years of #OscarsSoWhite.

Kaluuya won his first Oscar for playing one of the two title roles in Judas and the Black Messiah.

“I’d like to thank my mom,” Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. “You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height.”

Award show viewership has cratered during the pandemic, and this year’s Oscar nominees — while widely streamed and more diverse than ever — lacked the kind of buzz generated in a normal year.

Find a complete list of the nominees below. Winners will be BOLDED live as the ceremony goes on.

—

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven

** WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

** WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

** WINNER: The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

** WINNER: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

International Feature Film

** WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens

Opera

Yes People

Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago Seven

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si,” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Music (Original Score)

Da Five Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Sound

Greyhound

** WINNER: Sound of Metal

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

** WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Costume Design

Emma

** WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

—

— With files from The Associated Press