Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: Complete list of this year’s Academy Awards

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Oscars statues View image in full screen
Oscars statuettes on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The Oscars ceremony certainly looked different this year, and not just because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy Awards were handed out in a new venue: the open, airy Union Station, located in downtown Los Angeles. As with last year’s ceremony, there was no defined host, but instead a lineup of celebrities presenting and announcing awards.

The red carpet was back Sunday, minus the throngs of onlookers and with socially distanced interviews. Only a handful of media outlets were allowed on site, behind a velvet rope and some distance from the nominees.

Casual wear, the academy warned nominees early on, was a no-no. During the Oscar pre-show, nominees gathered at an outdoor set at Union Station that resembled an open-air lounge.

Read more: ‘Nomadland’ review: Frances McDormand shines in emotional wallop of a movie

Story continues below advertisement

Going into the ceremony, David Fincher’s Mank leads the nominations with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Zhao ended up taking home the Best Director Oscar, only the second woman to ever win the award, and the first woman of colour. She is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated and to win.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank was joined by Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, Zhao’s Nomadland, as well as Judas and the Black MessiahSound of MetalMinari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Read more: Caitlyn Jenner officially running for governor of California

A record nine of the 20 acting nominees are non-white. If Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) all win — as they did at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — it would be the first time people of colour swept the acting awards, and a dramatic reversal from the recent years of #OscarsSoWhite.

Kaluuya won his first Oscar for playing one of the two title roles in Judas and the Black Messiah.

“I’d like to thank my mom,” Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. “You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height.”

Story continues below advertisement

Award show viewership has cratered during the pandemic, and this year’s Oscar nominees — while widely streamed and more diverse than ever — lacked the kind of buzz generated in a normal year.

Find a complete list of the nominees below. Winners will be BOLDED live as the ceremony goes on.

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Click to play video: '2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Picture' 2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Picture
2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Picture – Mar 15, 2021

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role' 2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role
2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role – Mar 15, 2021

Actress in a Leading Role

Trending Stories

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Click to play video: '2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role' 2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role
2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role – Mar 15, 2021

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
** WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actor in a Supporting Role' 2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actor in a Supporting Role
2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Mar 15, 2021

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Click to play video: '2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role' 2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role
2021 Oscars: Academy Award nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Mar 15, 2021

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
** WINNER: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Story continues below advertisement

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
** WINNER: The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
** WINNER: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Click to play video: '2021 Oscar nominations revealed' 2021 Oscar nominations revealed
2021 Oscar nominations revealed – Mar 15, 2021

International Feature Film

** WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Story continues below advertisement

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens
Opera
Yes People

Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago Seven
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si,” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Music (Original Score)

Da Five Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Sound

Greyhound
** WINNER: Sound of Metal
Mank
News of the World
Soul

Read more: ‘Price Is Right’ makes history as 2 contestants win Big Wheel prize on same day

Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha

Story continues below advertisement

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
** WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Costume Design

Emma
** WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

With files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OscarsAcademy Awards2021 oscarsOscars 2021oscars winners list2021 oscars ceremony2021 oscars covid2021 oscars winners listcovid oscarscovid-19 oscars

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers