Crime

N.S. woman charged with attempted murder after police say man backed over with car

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 3:35 pm
A Nova Scotia woman is facing charges including attempted murder after a man was run over by a car, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, a 36-year-old man from Westphal was taken to hospital with serious injuries just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Police say he was in a car with a woman he knew prior to the incident.

“The man was dropped off at a home and he stood behind the car when it backed up. The man was struck by the car and dragged a short distance,” read the release.

Mounties say a woman from Eastern Passage was arrested and charged.

Patricia Chenere Downey is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and breach of undertaking.

Police say she is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on the morning of April 26.

