58-year-old man dies following off-road vehicle collision

A 58-year-old man died following an off-road vehicle collision on Sonora Road in Sherbooke, the RCMP said.

On April 20 in the evening, police said they were at the site of the crash and determined that a man had become trapped underneath his ATV.

The driver, who was the sole rider of the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

