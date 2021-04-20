58-year-old man dies following off-road vehicle collision

A 58-year-old man died following an off-road vehicle collision on Sonora Road in Sherbooke, the RCMP said.
On April 20 in the evening, police said they were at the site of the crash and determined that a man had become trapped underneath his ATV.
The driver, who was the sole rider of the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
