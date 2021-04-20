Menu

Canada

58-year-old man dies following off-road vehicle collision

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News

A 58-year-old man died following an off-road vehicle collision on Sonora Road in Sherbooke, the RCMP said.

On April 20 in the evening, police said they were at the site of the crash and determined that a man had become trapped underneath his ATV.

The driver, who was the sole rider of the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

