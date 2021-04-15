The HRM wants your opinion on how to fix the Windsor Street exchange

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality is hoping public input will help it better understand how to best fix the busy, congested intersection at the Windsor Street exchange.

The city is inviting residents to participate in a survey and virtual open house to help shape the design of the Windsor Street Exchange Redevelopment Project.

“We’re looking for feedback on how people currently use the Windsor Street exchange and what kind of improvements they would like to see,” said Megan Soroko, a program engineer for the city who’s leading the project. “That feedback will be used to develop the draft designs.

"We'll be returning with those draft designs in the fall and looking for feedback on those draft designs when we have them."

The Windsor Street Exchange Redevelopment Project involves the redesign of the intersection of Bedford Highway, Windsor Street and Lady Hammond Road, which connects Bedford to the primary corner of Halifax. It’s also the primary route to the MacKay Bridge to Dartmouth.

According to the city, about 48,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, which is well above its capacity.

“It just can’t handle the volume of traffic that’s going through,” Soroko said. “It’s something we’ve noticed, operationally, has been an issue for quite a number of years. The communities for Bedford, Fairview and Clayton Park are growing, so we expect the issue to increase over time.”

Soroka said the goal is to add active transportation connections and transit priority measures through the intersection, improve the movement of vehicles and goods through the area, and improve safety for all road users.

The virtual open house will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 29 and will provide residents with the opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback on potential design elements.

The online survey will be open until May 7, 2021.