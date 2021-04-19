Gun and drugs seized, 3 charged during traffic stop: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say three people are facing charges following a weekend traffic stop that saw officers seize a gun, drugs and some ammunition.

The traffic stop took place Saturday afternoon after an officer observed a vehicle bearing an allegedly stolen licence plate, according to police.

Upon seeing the plate, the officer informed other officers in the area and the vehicle was stopped near Clarke Road and Sudbury Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. The arrest was carried out by the police service’s street crime unit.

The driver and two passengers were arrested and a search of the vehicle yielded the following items:

A .22-calibre gun with the stock removed

Three .22-calibre bullets

19.1g of suspected crystal methamphetamine, valued at $1,910, according to police

One digital scale

A 38-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were jointly charged with an offence related to gun possession without a licence and registration as well as another offence related to careless storage of a firearm.

The 32-year-old faces additional charges including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The 17-year-old was also charged with drug possession, failure to comply with release orders and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

