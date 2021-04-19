Coronavirus: Checkpoints set up at Ontario/Manitoba border

Send this page to someone via email

Checkpoints have now been set up along the Manitoba/Ontario border as Ontario closed borders Monday due to a large surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario Provincial Police were set up on Highway 1 at the border Sunday in hopes of helping to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants.

“Unless permitted by the order travel across Ontario’s borders with Manitoba and Quebec, [Manitobans] will be prohibited from April 19 at 12:01 a.m. local time,” said Stephen Warner, press secretary to the Ontario Office of the Solicitor General.

“As noted, the text of the order includes a number of exemptions including work, medical care, or transportation of goods – however the most relevant one for you here is that ‘No person shall travel into Ontario from Manitoba or Quebec unless the person’s principal residence is in Ontario.'”

Ontario announced a range of new restrictions on Friday as the province continues to deal with a third wave of COVID-19.

Among those restrictions, which include retail shutdowns, bans on gatherings, and virtual learning for schools, is also a ban on all non-essential travel outside of Ontario.

Travel from Manitoba or Quebec into Ontario is restricted except for essential purposes.

Cottagers in Manitoba who own property in Ontario told Global News they were disappointed with the ban.

“We definitely hope they’re going to amend the rules, — fingers crossed that the numbers go down and they’ll allow us (back in),” Candace Ashton said.

Ashton and her husband own a cottage on Malachi Lake, about 45 minutes from Kenora.

“Or the real hope is that if the (numbers) don’t go down that they’ll do what they did last year and split up the province into different zones, and then have exemptions where the numbers are lower, or not as many people are affected.”

