Ontario reports 4,250 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Ontario reported 4,250 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 416,995.

“Locally, there are 1,392 new cases in Toronto, 714 in Peel, 483 in York Region, 279 in Durham and 239 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Eighteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,716.

A total of 367,691 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,338 and is 88.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 53,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 13,533,157 tests and 28,651 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 9.2 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 6.9 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report, when it was 7.7 per cent.

There have been 34,112 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 1,785), as well as 104 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by three), and 207 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (no change).

Provincial figures showed there are 2,107 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 42 and marking a record), with 741 in intensive care (up by 15), 506 of whom are on a ventilator (up by five).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

206,912 people are male

207,567 people are female

62,821 people are 19 and under

153,163 people are 20 to 39

120,049 people are 40 to 59

58,127 people are 60 to 79

22,728 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 3,837,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 86,565. That’s a drop compared to recent days, when the number of doses administered surpassed 100,000 each day.

So far, 345,310 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

