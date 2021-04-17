Menu

Health

Ontario to ‘scope down’ new police COVID-19 powers, source says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions include increased police powers' Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions include increased police powers
WATCH ABOVE: Many communities are raising concern over the province’s latest COVID-19 measures, which would give police enhanced powers to stop and question people who are outside of their residences for the duration of the lockdown. Erica Vella reports.

TORONTO — The Canadian Press has learned that the Ontario government is expected to backtrack on new police powers to enforce anti-pandemic measures.

A source with knowledge of the discussions – but who was not authorized to speak publicly about them – says a “scoping-down” clarification is currently being approved.

The new powers allow police to stop anyone at random and ask why they’re not at home and where they live.

Read more: Many Ontario police forces won’t use new COVID-19 powers to conduct random stops

The measures announced by Premier Doug Ford on Friday drew intense criticism.

Trending Stories

Civil libertarians and politicians denounced them as overkill.

Police forces across the province also said they would not be stopping drivers or others at random.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has learned the province is also reconsidering the closure of playgrounds, something that also drew sharp criticism.

More coming.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Travis Dhanraj

© 2021 The Canadian Press
