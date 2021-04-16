Two suspects in custody, police seek third in connection with Ridgeway shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) have arrested two teenagers and are looking for a third in connection with a targeted shooting in Ridgeway, near Fort Erie.

Police say the wanted suspect, a 19-year-old Fort Erie man, is believed to have fired the shot that critically wounded a 23-year-old man late Wednesday night in the area of Ridge Road and Hibbard Street.

He is wanted for assault, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm and careless use of a firearm, as well as unauthorized possession of a firearm and failing to comply with release and probation orders.

In custody and facing assault charges, according to NRPS, are a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both from Fort Erie.

Media Release – Detectives Investigating Fort Erie Shooting – Update 1

https://t.co/5AqNGeTxiV pic.twitter.com/3xzKKcS9Yt — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 16, 2021

Police say the wanted male is known to frequent the Fort Erie and Port Colborne areas, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crimestoppers, or contact NRPS at 905-688-4111 ext. 1022320

