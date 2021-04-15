Police investigate targeted shooting in Fort Erie

Niagara police believe a shooting in Fort Erie late Wednesday was a targeted incident.
Investigators say a 23-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound was discovered by first responders after a call about a shooting around 11:45 p.m. at Ridge Road North and Hibbard Street.
The man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.
Trending Stories
Detectives say three unknown suspects may be involved in the incident.
Two of the men of interest were dressed in black clothing and a third has been described as tall and wearing a red hoodie.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments