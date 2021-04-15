Police investigate targeted shooting in Fort Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police believe a shooting in Fort Erie late Wednesday was a targeted incident.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound was discovered by first responders after a call about a shooting around 11:45 p.m. at Ridge Road North and Hibbard Street.

The man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Detectives say three unknown suspects may be involved in the incident.

Two of the men of interest were dressed in black clothing and a third has been described as tall and wearing a red hoodie.

