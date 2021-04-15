Menu

Crime

Police investigate targeted shooting in Fort Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Niagara Regional police suspect three men may have been involved in the targeted shooting of a 23-year-old in Fort Erie on April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional police suspect three men may have been involved in the targeted shooting of a 23-year-old in Fort Erie on April 14, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police believe a shooting in Fort Erie late Wednesday was a targeted incident.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound was discovered by first responders after a call about a shooting around 11:45 p.m. at Ridge Road North and Hibbard Street.

Man dead after shooting in St. Catharines: police

The man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Detectives say three unknown suspects may be involved in the incident.

Two of the men of interest were dressed in black clothing and a third has been described as tall and wearing a red hoodie.

