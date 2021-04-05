Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 5 2021 5:57pm
01:34

Toronto police investigate woman’s murder, boyfriend charged

As Catherine McDonald reports, a close friend of 64-year-old Cynthia (Cindy) Coffey says the boyfriend who’s been charged with murder had mental health issues.

