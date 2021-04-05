Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body of missing woman found in Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after Toronto police officers say the body of a missing woman in the city’s east end was discovered on Saturday.

Police said officers responded to a call regarding a missing woman in the area of Pape and Gamble avenues just after 8 p.m.

Investigators said the woman, identified as 64-year-old Cynthia Coffey, had not been heard from in some time.

Officers found her body when they entered the apartment. Police said the victim suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said they arrested and charged Hugo Munoz with second-degree murder. Investigators said Coffey and Munoz were known to each other.

Munoz appeared in a Toronto court on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said they are still looking to “establish the full circumstances surrounding Cynthia’s death.”

Anyone who may have seen Coffey or has any information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0405 13:20 Homicide #19/2021 Gamble Avenue And Pape Avenue Area, Cynthia Coffey, 64 https://t.co/PoBjAsbE9r — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 5, 2021