Health

Workplace COVID-19 outbreak declared within Barrie Transit

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 1:08 pm
A Barrie Transit bus at the Downtown Barrie Terminal. View image in full screen
A Barrie Transit bus at the Downtown Barrie Terminal. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The local health unit has declared a COVID-19 workplace outbreak within Barrie Transit, city officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the City of Barrie confirmed a third bus operator tested positive for the novel coronavirus after two also tested positive last Friday and Saturday respectively.

Read more: 3rd Barrie Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19

“The driver who tested positive yesterday could be linked to the second driver who tested positive on Saturday,” a city spokesperson said Thursday.

“(Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit) continues to support the health policies and practices that Barrie Transit has in place, and as a result, they believe the risk of spread is low.”

Officials say Barrie Transit will continue to operate as normal.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: New modelling, possible restrictions for Ontario to be announced Friday' COVID-19: New modelling, possible restrictions for Ontario to be announced Friday
COVID-19: New modelling, possible restrictions for Ontario to be announced Friday
