Workplace COVID-19 outbreak declared within Barrie Transit

The local health unit has declared a COVID-19 workplace outbreak within Barrie Transit, city officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the City of Barrie confirmed a third bus operator tested positive for the novel coronavirus after two also tested positive last Friday and Saturday respectively.

“The driver who tested positive yesterday could be linked to the second driver who tested positive on Saturday,” a city spokesperson said Thursday.

“(Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit) continues to support the health policies and practices that Barrie Transit has in place, and as a result, they believe the risk of spread is low.”

Officials say Barrie Transit will continue to operate as normal.

