3rd Barrie Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19

A third Barrie Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to the city, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to advise that there’s no workplace outbreak within Barrie Transit at this time.

The latest bus operator confirmed to have contracted the virus is following public health directions and isolating, the city says.

All buses are thoroughly cleaned after service each day and receive mid-day sanitization.

“Barrie Transit continues to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our riders and employees,” Brent Forsyth, Barrie’s transit and parking strategy director, said in a statement.

“We wish the affected driver well and hope they are feeling better soon.”

Two other Barrie Transit drivers tested positive for the novel coronavirus this past Friday and Saturday respectively.

