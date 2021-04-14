Menu

Health

3rd Barrie Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 4:46 pm
Two Barrie Transit drivers also tested positive for the novel coronavirus this past Friday and Saturday respectively. View image in full screen
Two Barrie Transit drivers also tested positive for the novel coronavirus this past Friday and Saturday respectively. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A third Barrie Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to the city, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to advise that there’s no workplace outbreak within Barrie Transit at this time.

Read more: 2 Barrie Transit drivers test positive for COVID-19

The latest bus operator confirmed to have contracted the virus is following public health directions and isolating, the city says.

All buses are thoroughly cleaned after service each day and receive mid-day sanitization.

“Barrie Transit continues to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our riders and employees,” Brent Forsyth, Barrie’s transit and parking strategy director, said in a statement.

Read more: 2 Barrie Transit drivers confirmed COVID-19-positive

“We wish the affected driver well and hope they are feeling better soon.”

Two other Barrie Transit drivers tested positive for the novel coronavirus this past Friday and Saturday respectively.

