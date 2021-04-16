Nearly 6,000 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination at a pharmacy in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 6,000 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination at a pharmacy in the area since the first one was administered early this month, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

The agency added the numbers to its dashboard on Thursday after they were provided from the province. It says that 5,992 people were vaccinated at pharmacies between April 3, when the first dose was given, and April 14.

The additional data helped the number of vaccines provided jump by almost 9,722 to 133,168, with the region’s clinics providing 3,730 of that daily total.

That is a new daily high for the region.

On April 3, the first dose was administered by a pharmacy in the region and after the first couple of days, pharmacies began to do several hundred a day, with the peak occurring on April 7 when 856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

There are now around 30 pharmacies across the region which are providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pharmacies are limited to providing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those over the age of 55.

The region now says 19.91 per cent of its estimated population of 588,878 have now received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number jumps to 25.23 per cent when those under the age of 18 who are not eligible to be vaccinated are removed.

Only 2.66 per cent of region residents have received two doses of vaccines and are therefore fully vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 75 per cent of the population fully vaccinated in what is believed will create herd immunity.

