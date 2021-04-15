Menu

Education

Alberta Teachers’ Association says draft K-6 curriculum is ‘fatally flawed,’ demands rewrite

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Alberta Teachers’ Association demanding full rewrite of draft K-6 curriculum' Alberta Teachers’ Association demanding full rewrite of draft K-6 curriculum
After more than 20 school boards said they won't pilot the government's new K-6 curriculum in classrooms next fall, the Alberta Teachers' Association is urging the province to go back to the drawing board. Chris Chacon has the details on the noon news.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association is urging the government to slam the brakes on its draft education curriculum for young students, calling it potentially damaging to child development.

Association president Jason Schilling says teachers were given short shrift when the framework was drafted and are ready to help create a new kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum.

Read more: Alberta’s proposed K-6 school curriculum focuses on basics, practical skills

He notes more than 20 school boards have said they will not pilot the new curriculum in classrooms this fall.

Click to play video: 'Expert explains concerns with Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum' Expert explains concerns with Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum
Story continues below advertisement

Schilling notes a survey of teachers found an overwhelming call for the document to be pulled because they believe it is “fatally flawed.”

Read more: Parts of Alberta’s draft school curriculum plagiarized, academic finds

Critics say the proposed curriculum is a jumble of random facts, has a disjointed structure, focuses too much on European history and contains learning concepts far above the abilities of youngsters.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says it strikes the right balance between math and social fundamentals, and teaches students about Canada’s history, including the contributions of francophones and Indigenous cultures.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta educationAlberta Teachers AssociationAlberta CurriculumATAAlberta school curriculumalberta draft curriculumAlberta curriculum criticismAlberta draft K-6 curriculumAlberta elementary curriculum

