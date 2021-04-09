Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 9 2021 9:46am
04:06

Alberta Teachers’ Association says vast majority of educators unhappy with UCP curriculum

ATA president Jason Schilling says that in a recent survey, 91 per cent of educators are unhappy with Alberta’s draft K-6 curriculum.

