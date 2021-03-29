Menu

Education

Alberta’s proposed K-6 school curriculum focuses on basics, practical skills

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2021 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Cree Elder who reviewed Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum says she can’t endorse it' Cree Elder who reviewed Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum says she can’t endorse it
WATCH ABOVE: A Cree elder brought in by the UCP government to help design its new elementary curriculum says much more work needs to be done. This comes as the province prepares to release the new curriculum to the public. Tom Vernon has the story.

Alberta’s proposed new curriculum for young students focuses on literacy, numeracy and practical skills including computer coding, budgets and public speaking.

The plan for kindergarten to Grade 6, released by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, applies to eight core subjects.

Read more: Cree Elder who reviewed Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum says she can’t endorse it

It also calls for students to be introduced to world religions, Canada’s history, and the contributions of First Nations, Metis and Inuit cultures — as well as the experiences of the Black and francophone community.

The health and wellness part of the curriculum includes teaching students the importance of boundaries and consent.

Read more: Alberta government new school curriculum focused on ‘evidence, numeracy & literacy’: LaGrange

The public will be able to have its say in the coming months as the project is piloted in select schools starting in September.

The new curriculum for kindergarten and elementary students is to be applied across the board in September 2022.

A new curriculum for Grades 7 to 10 is to be brought in the following year, and one for Grades 11 and 12 curriculum in September 2024.

