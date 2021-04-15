Menu

Traffic

Crash on Bennett Bridge in Kelowna hampers morning commute

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 2:32 pm
View from webcam on WR Bennett Bridge in Kelowna on April 15.
View from webcam on WR Bennett Bridge in Kelowna on April 15. Courtesy: DriveBC

Kelowna RCMP said a crash involving at least four vehicles tied up traffic on the WR Bennett Bridge on Thursday morning.

A view of the DriveBC webcams installed on the bridge over Okanagan Lake indicated traffic heading southbound and northbound was affected.

Traffic backed up beyond Abbott Street on Highway 97 in Kelowna on April 15. View image in gallery mode
Traffic backed up beyond Abbott Street on Highway 97 in Kelowna on April 15. Courtesy: DriveBC
The collision happened on the apex of the bridge.

By 11 a.m., traffic was once again moving.

RCMP said more information would be released once investigators returned from the scene.

