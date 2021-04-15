Crash on Bennett Bridge in Kelowna hampers morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP said a crash involving at least four vehicles tied up traffic on the WR Bennett Bridge on Thursday morning.

A view of the DriveBC webcams installed on the bridge over Okanagan Lake indicated traffic heading southbound and northbound was affected.

The collision happened on the apex of the bridge.

By 11 a.m., traffic was once again moving.

RCMP said more information would be released once investigators returned from the scene.

