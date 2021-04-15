Kelowna condo fire investigation wraps up, cause remains elusive: Investigators

Send this page to someone via email

Fire investigators said they have wrapped up their search for the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a four-storey condo project in Kelowna on April 6.

“There was no clear consensus as to the cause of that fire,” Kelowna Fire Department fire inspector Paul Johnson said. “It could be accidental or whatever, but we’ve classified that as undetermined.”

A 50-unit rental unit apartment building was in the framing stage at 129 Wyndham Crescent, backing onto the corner of Glenmore and Union Roads in Kelowna’s North Glenmore neighbourhood.

Johnson said the investigation included RCMP and the insurance company, which brought in an accelerant-sniffing dog that looked for signs of flammable, combustible liquids, he told Global News.

“The accelerant dog did not have any hits,” Johnson said.

He said what caused the blaze remains elusive.

The fire burned through the wood-framed structure and sent huge flames skyward around 6 a.m. on the Tuesday after Easter.

There was damage to the neighbouring townhouses, but no one was injured, according to the fire department.

“Fires typically burn up evidence,” Johnson said, but he did not suggest the blaze was suspicious.

“There was nothing to prove it was criminal in nature and there was nothing to prove it was accidental. It goes down as undetermined.”

Glenmore and Union roads reopened to the public Tuesday, having been closed due to concern about the structural integrity of the crane on site.

An engineer inspected the crane before it was removed, allowing for the fire investigation to commence.

Those who witnessed the blaze and took photos also helped with the fire investigation, according to the fire inspector.

Johnson asks anyone who witnessed the early moments of a blaze to take photos as a helpful resource toward determining the cause.

While the Kelowna Fire Department has wrapped up its investigation of the blaze, Johnson said the insurance company has completed its site investigation.

RCMP have yet to tell Global News if they’ve closed the file on their investigation.

The City of Kelowna and Kelowna Fire Department remain concerned about fire conditions, noting crews have attended several blazes in the last week in the Central Okanagan city.

“Campfires, pizza ovens, fire pits, chimeneas and other outdoor wood burning appliances are not permitted at any time,” Johnson said.

“Propane, natural gas and charcoal briquette fueled appliances are permitted.”

