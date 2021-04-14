‘Suspicious’ early morning grass fire handled by Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

At around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the Kelowna Fire Department was busy handling a 100-foot grass fire along the rail trail.

The 100 by 50-foot fire was on steep terrain between Spall Road and Hardy Street.

“Crews advanced hose lines from both sides of the fire and quickly extinguished it,” said Scott Clarke, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

“The fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation by RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department.”

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public that campfires are prohibited in Kelowna and that conditions are currently very dry.

