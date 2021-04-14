Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘Suspicious’ early morning grass fire handled by Kelowna Fire Department

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 12:31 pm
Kelowna firefighters were up early on Wednesday, battling a 100-foot grass fire. View image in full screen
Kelowna firefighters were up early on Wednesday, battling a 100-foot grass fire. Global News

At around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the Kelowna Fire Department was busy handling a 100-foot grass fire along the rail trail.

The 100 by 50-foot fire was on steep terrain between Spall Road and Hardy Street.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes 2 fires in 2-hour span on Tuesday evening

“Crews advanced hose lines from both sides of the fire and quickly extinguished it,” said Scott Clarke, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

“The fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation by RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department.”

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public that campfires are prohibited in Kelowna and that conditions are currently very dry.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames' Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames
Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames – Apr 6, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganSuspicious FireGrass FireKelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna fireFire seasonOkanagan Fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers