Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Investigations

Shed fire spreads to Kelowna home, cause under investigation

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 2:18 pm
Shed fire spreads to Kelowna home, cause under investigation - image View image in full screen
Global News

Flames quickly moved from a shed to the attic of a home before Kelowna firefighters arrived on scene on Wednesday night, according to the fire department.

A resident in the 800-block of Coronation Avenue noticed the flames at 9:45 p.m., and alerted the occupants of the house who were able to escape unharmed, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

Read more: ‘Suspicious’ early morning grass fire handled by Kelowna Fire Department

“Crews started an aggressive attack on the attic fire through the interior and through the roof on the exterior of the structure and were able to confine and extinguish the attic fire,” said platoon captain Scott Clarke.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames' Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames
Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames – Apr 6, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganKelowna Fire Departmentfire investigationdowntown kelownakfdSHED FIRE

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers