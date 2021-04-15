Shed fire spreads to Kelowna home, cause under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Flames quickly moved from a shed to the attic of a home before Kelowna firefighters arrived on scene on Wednesday night, according to the fire department.

A resident in the 800-block of Coronation Avenue noticed the flames at 9:45 p.m., and alerted the occupants of the house who were able to escape unharmed, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

“Crews started an aggressive attack on the attic fire through the interior and through the roof on the exterior of the structure and were able to confine and extinguish the attic fire,” said platoon captain Scott Clarke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

